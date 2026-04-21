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A Nation Remembers: But Recognition Must Come First
Why We Are Standing Together to Recognize Medical Crime Victims
21 hrs ago
•
Betrayal Project USA
,
Huckleberry's Wife
,
Teresa Cichewicz
,
Donna Spakes
,
Heidi Bond
, and
Justice for Jane
2
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week: A Call to Recognize, Remember, and Act
April 19–25, 2026 - Because Justice Begins With Recognition....
Apr 18
•
Betrayal Project USA
9
5
He Served His Country. Then It Turned on Him.
The story of Mike Burns and the system that Sharon believes took his life.
Apr 14
•
Betrayal Project USA
6
2
1
Ep 09 - The Advocacy Network: United to Expose Medical Crimes
Episode 9 of A Nation Betrayed marks a defining moment in the movement for truth, awareness, and accountability.
Apr 12
•
Betrayal Project USA
11
1
7
1:20:33
Justice Begins With Recognition
Introducing the BPUSA Advocacy Network & Our Joining the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Initiative
Apr 5
•
Betrayal Project USA
,
Huckleberry's Wife
,
Teresa Cichewicz
,
Donna Spakes
,
Heidi Bond
, and
Justice for Jane
23
2
11
March 2026
She Tried to Tell Them They Were Killing Her
The Silencing and Death of Sandy Sterling Inside a Tennessee Hospital
Mar 31
•
Betrayal Project USA
and
Tammy Baker
54
66
23
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Betrayal Project USA Calls for Recognition of Medical Crime Victims During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2026
Mar 27
•
Betrayal Project USA
,
Huckleberry's Wife
,
Teresa Cichewicz
,
Donna Spakes
, and
Heidi Bond
16
5
A Headache Turned Death Sentence: The Hospital Killing of Jason York
A 40-year-old father walked into a Fresno hospital with minor symptoms—what followed was isolation, coercion, and a protocol his family believes cost…
Mar 26
•
Betrayal Project USA
6
1
2
America’s Last Line: The County Sheriff
Why Sheriff Richard Mack believes local constitutional authority may be the final safeguard against government overreach.
Mar 7
•
Betrayal Project USA
8
1
1
February 2026
The Brain Death Deception
What families are not being told and why it matters now
Feb 5
•
Betrayal Project USA
and
Huckleberry's Wife
6
1
She Was A Mother - Not A Number
Music for the Movement — A mother’s voice. A daughter’s truth. A line that must never be crossed again.
Feb 1
•
Betrayal Project USA
7
2
January 2026
He Served His Country. The Hospital Took His Life.
A Veteran Who Defended Freedom Denied It in His Final Days
Jan 28
•
Betrayal Project USA
8
4
© 2026 Betrayal Project USA
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