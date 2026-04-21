Betrayal Project USA

Betrayal Project USA

Home
Notes
Chat
A Nation Betrayed Podcast
Real Stories of Betrayal
Articles & Opinion
News & Updates
Music for the Movement
Archive
Newsletters
About
A Nation Remembers: But Recognition Must Come First
Why We Are Standing Together to Recognize Medical Crime Victims
  Betrayal Project USAHuckleberry's WifeTeresa CichewiczDonna SpakesHeidi Bond, and Justice for Jane
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week: A Call to Recognize, Remember, and Act
April 19–25, 2026 - Because Justice Begins With Recognition....
  Betrayal Project USA
He Served His Country. Then It Turned on Him.
The story of Mike Burns and the system that Sharon believes took his life.
  Betrayal Project USA
Ep 09 - The Advocacy Network: United to Expose Medical Crimes
Episode 9 of A Nation Betrayed marks a defining moment in the movement for truth, awareness, and accountability.
  Betrayal Project USA
1:20:33
Justice Begins With Recognition
Introducing the BPUSA Advocacy Network & Our Joining the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Initiative
  Betrayal Project USAHuckleberry's WifeTeresa CichewiczDonna SpakesHeidi Bond, and Justice for Jane

March 2026

She Tried to Tell Them They Were Killing Her
The Silencing and Death of Sandy Sterling Inside a Tennessee Hospital
  Betrayal Project USA and Tammy Baker
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Betrayal Project USA Calls for Recognition of Medical Crime Victims During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2026
  Betrayal Project USAHuckleberry's WifeTeresa CichewiczDonna Spakes, and Heidi Bond
A Headache Turned Death Sentence: The Hospital Killing of Jason York
A 40-year-old father walked into a Fresno hospital with minor symptoms—what followed was isolation, coercion, and a protocol his family believes cost…
  Betrayal Project USA
America’s Last Line: The County Sheriff
Why Sheriff Richard Mack believes local constitutional authority may be the final safeguard against government overreach.
  Betrayal Project USA

February 2026

January 2026

© 2026 Betrayal Project USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture