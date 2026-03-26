Jason York - Son, Brother, Husband and Father.

Jason York The Man

Jason York was not a statistic. He was a father, a son, a man described by his mother, Belinda York, as strong, independent, and deeply loved. He was 40 years old, in the prime of his life, and by every reasonable expectation, had years ahead of him to love his wife, raise his children, build memories, and live fully.

Instead, his life ended inside a hospital room in Fresno, under circumstances his family believes should never have happened.

A Hospital Visit That Should Have Been Routine

On August 17, 2021, Jason was admitted to Clovis Community Hospital. According to Belinda, his condition did not warrant alarm, he complained primarily of a headache, not severe respiratory distress.

Yet from the very beginning, the experience raised red flags.

Jason reportedly waited seven long hours in the ER, enduring harsh and dismissive treatment before being admitted. What should have been care felt, to his family, like neglect. That delay marked the beginning of a chain of events that Belinda believes spiraled into something far more dangerous.

Isolation and Discrimination

Once admitted, Jason was isolated from his family practice that stripped him of advocacy at the most critical time. Belinda was forced to watch from the outside, unable to intervene as decisions were made about her son’s care.

Jason was also unvaccinated, and Belinda firmly believes that fact changed everything.

She describes a shift in how he was treated less as an individual patient, more as a category. The care became rigid, protocol-driven, and, in her view, discriminatory.

Escalation Without Justification

Despite not presenting with significant breathing issues, Jason was placed on increasing levels of oxygen. His mother recalls confusion and concern. Why escalate respiratory intervention when breathing was not the primary issue?

Then came the most critical moment.

Jason was administered Remdesivir over a 10-day period, a drug Belinda states he initially declined.

At the same time, treatments the family requested—such as ivermectin—were explicitly refused.

According to Belinda, what followed was a cascade:

Sedation increased

Restraints were used

Nutrition and hydration were withheld

Pressure for a DNR was applied

Each step, she believes, moved him further away from recovery and closer to death.

A Cold Ending No Mother Should Witness

Jason was ultimately placed on a ventilator and given a combination of powerful medications, including sedatives, paralytics, and painkillers.

On September 13, 2021, less than a month after entering the hospital, Jason York was gone.

Belinda describes the staff’s demeanor at the time of his death as cold and detached—a stark contrast to the gravity of the moment. There was no compassion equal to the loss. No acknowledgment of the life that had just ended.

Only silence.

The Life That Was Taken

Jason’s death did not just end his life. It altered the trajectory of his children’s lives forever.

They will grow up without their father.

Without his guidance.

Without his protection.

Without the everyday moments that define a childhood.

Belinda carries that reality every day. And with it, a question that will never fully leave her:

What if he had been treated differently?

From Grief to Action

Rather than remain silent, Belinda chose to speak.

Alongside Heidi Bond, she now stands outside Fresno-area hospitals on Fridays—holding signs, sharing Jason’s story, and warning others.

Their mission is simple but urgent:

Expose what happened. Prevent it from happening again.

They are not alone. Across the country, families are coming forward with eerily similar stories patterns that suggest something far greater than isolated incidents.

A Growing Call for Truth and Accountability

Betrayal Project USA exists because of stories like Jason’s.

Stories of:

Isolation from loved ones

Denial of requested treatments

Heavy use of opioids, sedation drugs and EUA drugs

Pressure for DNR orders

Escalating interventions without clear justification

Losses that families believe were preventable

Jason York’s story is one of many, but it is also one that demands to be heard.

Call to Action

If you or someone you love experienced something similar…

You are not alone.

We urge you to:

Visit betrayalprojectusa.org to submit your testimony and schedule an interview.

Support Our Mission

Help us expose the truth.

Help us honor the victims.

Help us fight for accountability.

Because Jason York walked into that hospital alive.

And like too many others—

He never walked out.

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Human Rights Advocacy Organization

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