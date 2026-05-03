Ep 16 - A Nation Betrayed Special Episode: Medical Crime Victims Tribute

There are moments when words fall short… and silence speaks louder than anything we could ever say.

This special episode of A Nation Betrayed is one of those moments.

In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we gathered for a Candlelight Vigil and Reading of Names—a solemn tribute to the lives lost to what we recognize as Medical Crimes. Each name spoken is more than a statistic. It is a mother. A father. A spouse. A child. A life that mattered.

This vigil was not just about remembrance.

It was about recognition.

Because justice cannot begin until the truth is acknowledged and victims are recognized for what they are: crime victims.

For too long, families have been dismissed, silenced, or told their loved ones were just another number. But when you hear the names… one after another… the pattern becomes undeniable. The weight becomes real. And the truth becomes impossible to ignore.

This episode stands as a living memorial—and a declaration:

We will not let them be forgotten.

We will not let their stories be buried.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Take Action

🕯️ Honor your loved one by adding them to the Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall

👉 https://betrayalprojectusa.org/memorial/

📝 Stand for recognition — Sign the Proclamation to formally recognize Medical Crime Victims

👉 https://betrayalprojectusa.org/take-action/

🎙️ Tell your story — Help us document the truth and build the evidence

👉 https://betrayalprojectusa.org/share-your-story/

This is how change begins.

Name by name.

Story by story.

Voice by voice.

Because in the end…

Justice begins with Recognition.

Leave a comment

Buy Us A Coffee

Join The Fight