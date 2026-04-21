Sign the Proclamation Here

There is a moment—before justice, before accountability, before reform—when something far more fundamental must happen.

Recognition.

This week, during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Betrayal Project USA and our BPUSA Advocacy Network are coming together not just to remember… but to demand that a long-ignored group of victims is finally seen for what they are:

Victims of crime.

Because without recognition, there is no justice.

Why This Proclamation Matters

We are asking you to sign a Proclamation that does something powerful:

It acknowledges that medical crimes exist—and that those harmed are crime victims.

The Proclamation calls for:

Recognition of harm caused by negligence, systemic failure, and institutional wrongdoing

Listening to victims and families who have been silenced

Accountability and transparency within healthcare systems and all intuitions involved

Protection of patient rights, informed consent, and dignity

As stated in the Proclamation, many victims remain unheard, and countless cases go unreported due to fear, stigma, and lack of accountability

And that is exactly why this matters.

Because once a group is recognized as crime victims, something shifts:

Their stories can no longer be dismissed

Their cases can no longer be ignored

Their voices begin to influence policy

The crime has been acknowledged - Justice begins with recognition.

The Vigil: Saying Their Names

At our national vigil, A Nation Remembers: Medical Crime Victims, we will pause for a moment of silence and read the names of those lost.

These are not statistics.

They are mothers. Fathers. Sons. Daughters.

They are people who were loved.

People whose families believe their deaths were not just tragic—but preventable.

People whose stories have too often been dismissed, minimized, or ignored.

This vigil is about honoring them.

But it is also about something more:

Refusing to let them be erased.

Leave No Medical Crime Victim Behind

We are also asking families to take a deeply meaningful step:

Add your loved one to the Medical Crime Victim Memorial Wall.

This is more than a tribute.

It is:

A permanent record

A collective voice

A growing body of evidence that these are not isolated incidents

Every name matters.

Every story matters.

Because when names are spoken together, patterns emerge.

And patterns demand accountability.

Our Goal: 100,000 Voices

The BPUSA Advocacy Network are building something that cannot be ignored.

100,000 signatures.

Not just a number but a declaration:

That these victims exist

That their stories matter

That the public is paying attention

Because when enough people stand together, denial becomes impossible.

What You Can Do Right Now

Take action today:

👉 Pray for the victims, our mission and our country.

👉 Sign the Proclamation: https://form.jotform.com/261045785262055

👉 Add your loved one to the Memorial Wall

👉 Share this with others who need to see it

This Is How Change Begins

As shared during this week’s national effort:

Justice does not begin in a courtroom.

Justice begins with recognition.

We are not waiting to be acknowledged.

We are making it undeniable.

We will say their names.

We will tell their stories.

We will stand together.

And we will not leave a single Medical Crime Victim behind.

Watch the Full Vigil and Reading of the Names.

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