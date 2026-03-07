In Episode 07 of A Nation Betrayed, hosts Gail Seiler and Co-Host Mic Rosado sit down with former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack. A man who made history by standing up to the federal government over the unconstitutional Brady Bill and taking the fight all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

Sheriff Mack is not simply a former lawman with decades of experience. He is the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government in defense of the Constitution and win. During his time as Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, Mack believed that the federal government had crossed a dangerous line when it attempted to force local sheriffs to enforce provisions of the Brady Bill. Sheriffs across the country were being threatened with fines and even possible arrest if they refused to comply.

For Mack, the issue was not about politics, it was about the Constitution and the preservation of the office of sheriff itself.

Refusing to allow federal authorities to commandeer local law enforcement, Mack joined with Sheriff Jay Printz to challenge the federal government in court. Their case, Mack/Printz v. United States, ultimately reached the Supreme Court and resulted in a landmark ruling that reaffirmed the power of the Tenth Amendment. The decision made it clear that the federal government cannot force state or local officials to carry out federal regulatory programs.

The Tenth Amendment states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

It was a victory that preserved a critical constitutional boundary between federal authority and local governance.

But Sheriff Mack’s mission did not end with the Supreme Court ruling. Recognizing that many Americans—and even many in law enforcement—did not fully understand the constitutional authority of local offices, Mack went on to found the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA).

The organization brings together sheriffs, peace officers, elected officials, and citizens who believe that protecting liberty begins at the local level. Through training, education, and outreach, CSPOA works to remind communities that the sheriff is not merely another bureaucratic office, but a constitutional role with a duty to protect the rights of the people.

Sheriff Mack often emphasizes that the county sheriff may be the most important law enforcement officer in the country not because of power, but because of accountability. Unlike many federal officials, sheriffs answer directly to the people who elect them. That connection to the community is what makes the office unique and what allows it to serve as a check against unconstitutional actions.

In this conversation, Sheriff Mack discusses the principles that guided him during the Supreme Court fight, the importance of local leadership, and why he believes that restoring constitutional understanding at the county level is essential for the future of the nation.

At a time when many Americans feel that institutions have failed them, Mack’s story serves as a reminder that courage and conviction at the local level can still make a national impact.

The fight for liberty does not always begin in Washington.

Sometimes, it begins with a sheriff who refuses to back down.

Watch the full interview with Sheriff Richard Mack in Episode 07 of A Nation Betrayed.

Learn more about the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association and become a member of the Posse: https://cspoa.org

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