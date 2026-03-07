Betrayal Project USA

Betrayal Project USA

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Terresa
Mar 7

In my former state, Washington, the Democrat legislature JUST this week passed a law creating an unelected 'board' that can remove an ELECTED Sheriff from office for any cause and without the approval of the electorate.

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