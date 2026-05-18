Betrayal Project USA

Betrayal Project USA

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Ron Panzer's avatar
Ron Panzer
2d

everything you describe is the opposite of genuine, original hospice care that was life-affirming.

Hospice has been tainted so it has often become a method of death dealing, denying compassion, love, affection, and common decency.

Dame Dr Cicely Saunders the founder of modern hospice decades ago was horrified by the perversion of the health care niche called hospice.

Nobody should be hastened to death.

No family should ever be forbidden to touch or speak to their own loved one.

No sedatives should be given when not needed.

No person should be basically kidnapped into hospice and then made to be dead over time through decreased water snd dehydration and opioids that when not needed for pain, do slow the breathing, drop the blood pressure, and stop the breathing, causing death, just like the deaths of drug overdose victims we hear about with fentanyl and heroin.

How did this service become so perverted? The Euthanasia Society of America (with several name changes) over decades has done it:

See Stealth Euthanasia book:

https://halovoice.org/wp-content/uploads/stealth-euthanasia-1-by-Ron-Panzer.pdf

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Jodi MacDougall's avatar
Jodi MacDougall
11h

They don’t like the word homicide.. But when you refuse to let somebody have water when they asked for it.. what would you call it?

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