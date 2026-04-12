Ep 09 - The Advocacy Network: United to Expose Medical Crimes

In this episode, we officially introduce the BPUSA Advocacy Network; a coalition of organizations, advocates, and voices united by shared experience and a common mission: to expose patterns of harm, raise awareness, and push for accountability.

This network was not formed out of convenience, it was formed out of necessity. Each member represents a critical piece of the larger picture. Different backgrounds. Different stories.

One unified purpose:

To make sure what happened is seen, recognized, and never repeated.

This episode features leaders and organizations working on the front lines.

Meet the BPUSA Advocacy Network:

Dr. Margaret Aranda – If you would like to connect with Dr. Margaret Aranda you can follow her on X: https://x.com/DrMargaretShow . Be sure to vsit her website: The Dr. Margaret Show Web: https://arandamdenterprises.com/hospital-hostage-hotline and follow her Rebel Patient Subtack:

Laura Bartlett – I Do Not Consent Form - If you would like to connect with Laura follow her on X at https://x.com/ourptrights . Make sure to get the authentic I Do Not Consent Form at her website idonotconsentform.com it’s literally black and white. Use as directed and it is a game changer.

If you need Laura’s assistance make sure you have her Hospital Hostage Helpline handy: https://hospitalhostagehelp.com



Leslie Batts – Right to Remedy - Make sure to follow Leslie on X: https://x.com/LeslieBatts02 Web: https://www.righttoremedy.com/



Marsha Joiner – Betrayed by Hospice - To Connect with Marsha follow her on X: https://x.com/MJ826233075 or join the Murdered by Hospice Facebook group and connect with her and 7k others: https://www.facebook.com/groups/588415624648449

Marsha has also written an incredible book about the killings in hospice called Betrayed by Ho$pice: Stories from the Deathbed



Julie Threet – Stop the Shots & VAERS Aware - Follow Julie on X and join the End All Tyranny Spaces held daily: https://x.com/julie4butte5 also visit vaersaware.com for incredible amounts of research and data around the shots.



Ronald Owens – Muzzled Truth - Follow and connect with Ron on X: https://x.com/MuzzledTruth1 and you can get his book on muzzledtruth.com

https://muzzledtruth.com/

If you have a loved one that was a victim of medical crimes vist our website and add them to the Memorial Wall and if possible tell their story. Or if you are survivor contact us and tell your story!

You can follow us at the below:

• Gail Seiler – Betrayal Project USA - X: https://x.com/Saorise69

• Teresa Cichewicz – Betrayal Project USA - X: https://x.com/MIBetrayalProj

• Donna Spakes - Betrayal Project USA - X: https://x.com/donna_spach626



Each of these advocates is doing critical work.

Each offers resources, support, and ways to take action.

We encourage you to connect with them directly.

Your Story Matters

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