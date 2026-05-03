Ep 01: The Media's Mask

In our very first episode of A Nation Betrayed – Unmasking the Hidden Agenda, Betrayal Project USA founding members Gail Seiler and Teresa Cichewicz sit down with Irish lawyer and Brownstone writer Trish Dennis. Trish shares how lockdowns, hospital protocols, and the rollout of the shots were spun by government and media alike and how the UK and US followed nearly identical playbooks. Also, discussing how dangerous new laws are creeping in under the banner of “public safety.” This eye-opening conversation exposes how mainstream media silenced truth and highlights the shared fight for medical freedom on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trish Dennis is a lawyer, writer, and mother of five based in Northern Ireland. Her work explores how lockdowns, institutional failures, and social divides during Covid reshaped her worldview, faith, and understanding of freedom. On her Substack, Trish writes to record the real costs of pandemic policies, honor the courage of those who spoke out, and search for meaning in a changed world. You can find her at trishdennis.substack.com and on X https://x.com/TrishDwrites

Articles discussed in the Podcast can be found here:

The Betrayal of the People: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-betrayal-of-the-people/

The Priest Who Kept His Church Open: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-priest-who-kept-his-church-open/

The Price of Speaking the Truth: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-price-of-speaking-truth/

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