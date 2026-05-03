Episode 05: When Public Health Becomes Public Harm

Episode 05 of A Nation Betrayed is hosted by Gail Seiler and Heidi Bond, featuring California whistleblowers Julie Threet and Ronald F. Owens Jr.. Julie is both vaccine-injured from the Moderna shot and bereaved after her mother’s death following COVID injections. What began as trust in public health turned into a relentless search for truth after Julie witnessed widespread harm firsthand while working inside vaccination clinics. Rather than backing away, she stepped forward documenting injuries, filing reports, and placing evidence into the public record.

As a whistleblower from within the California Department of Public Health, Ronald F. Owens Jr. saw firsthand how information was controlled, dissent was suppressed, and public trust was abused. His decision to speak out cost him professionally, but it launched a relentless mission to expose truth and demand accountability. This led him to write his book Muzzled Truth

In this episode, Julie and Ron share how they now travel across California, appearing at city councils and boards of supervisors to confront officials with data, testimony, and lived experience. They discuss what it means to be labeled “disruptive” simply for telling the truth, the emotional toll of whistleblowing, and why public comment has become one of the last remaining tools for accountability. This conversation exposes how institutional silence is maintained and how ordinary citizens, armed with courage and persistence, are forcing it to crack.

Connect with Julie Threet and Ronald Owens:

Email: julie4butte5@gmail.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/julie4butte5 & Moderator “Stop the Shots” Community

Rumble Channel for Julie Threet: https://rumble.com/user/PrayingHawk144

Twitter/X: https://x.com/MuzzledTruth1

Website for Muzzled Truth:

https://muzzledtruth.com/

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