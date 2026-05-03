Episode 06: Exposing the Architects of Harm:

In Episode 6 of A Nation Betrayed – Unmasking the Hidden Agenda, host Teresa Cichewicz sits down with Monica Ayres of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) for a sobering and eye-opening conversation about the hidden forces shaping mental health policies and practices in America. Together, they explore the disturbing patterns of coercion, overmedication, and the systemic failures that families across the country say have left them devastated and unheard.

Monica shares CCHR’s decades-long mission to investigate and expose psychiatric abuses, challenge forced treatment, and advocate for informed consent and human rights protections. From the alarming rise in psychiatric drug prescriptions to the troubling stories of children and vulnerable adults harmed under the guise of “care,” this episode confronts questions many are afraid to ask. Teresa guides the discussion with clarity and conviction, pressing into the ethical implications and the growing demand for accountability.

This powerful interview connects the dots between individual tragedies and broader institutional structures. If you have ever questioned who truly benefits from today’s mental health system—or wondered why so many families feel silenced—this episode is for you. Listen, share, and help us continue shining a light on stories that demand to be heard.

Learn more about CCHR and their mission at

https://www.cchr.org/

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