Episode 08 – BPUSA Joins National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Episode 8 of A Nation Betrayed marks a turning point, not just for this podcast, but for a movement that refuses to stay silent any longer.

In this special episode launching our participation in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, you will meet the people behind Betrayal Project USA. Individuals who are not driven by theory or politics, but by lived experience. This mission was not built in a boardroom. It was forged in hospital rooms, in moments of fear, isolation, and devastating loss. It was born from witnessing patterns that could no longer be dismissed as coincidence.

As the nation prepares to honor victims of crime, this episode confronts a difficult but necessary truth: there is an entire group of victims who have never been formally recognized.

Families who trusted the system.

Patients who expected care.

Loved ones who never made it home.

What they encountered were not isolated incidents but repeating patterns:

Lack of informed consent

Forced or coerced treatments

Isolation from family and advocates

Denial of alternative care

Medical records that did not reflect reality

When viewed individually, these stories are tragic.

When viewed together, they raise a far more serious question:

What do you call harm that is predictable, preventable, repeated and ignored?

This episode does not attempt to prosecute cases; it does something just as powerful: It names what has been left unnamed.

Drawing on real experiences and documented patterns from what we call the Hospital Deadly Playbook, we explore how these actions may align with recognized federal crime concepts, raising the threshold for investigation, accountability, and ultimately, justice.

This episode is a call to every family who has questioned what happened…

to every witness who was told to stay quiet…

to every voice that has been dismissed, minimized, or silenced.

Justice does not begin in a courtroom.

It begins with recognition.

And recognition becomes power when enough people step forward.

Because truth documented is truth that survives.

And truth that survives is what leads to accountability.

Share

Leave a comment

Join the Fight

Buy Us A Coffee