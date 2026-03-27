A growing national movement demands acknowledgment, accountability, and justice for victims of hospital protocols, hospice abuse, shots and institutional betrayal.

Plano, TX – April 1, 2026 — During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 19–25, 2026), Betrayal Project USA will join the annual national observance with a powerful message: not all victims of crime are currently recognized and that must change.

Betrayal Project USA (BPUSA), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is calling attention to a growing population of families whose loved ones were harmed or killed under C19 hospital protocols, in hospice care, within nursing homes, or by C19 vaccinations and yet remain excluded from formal recognition as crime victims.

As part of this national week of awareness, BPUSA will kick off the week of action with a Moment of Silence and Reading of Victims’ Names during a special episode of A Nation Betrayed, livestreamed on Rumble, X (Twitter), and YouTube on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Families across the country are invited to participate, honor their loved ones, and stand in unity.

Additional initiatives, resources, and national advocacy efforts will be announced between now and April 2nd as well as information about how to include your loved on the memorial and reading of names.

A Call to Recognize the Unrecognized

The 2026 theme for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week: “Listen. Act. Advocate.” This resonates deeply with families who say their voices have been ignored and their losses dismissed.

“For too many families, the greatest injustice is not only what happened to their loved one but the refusal of authorities to acknowledge it,” said Gail Seiler, President of Betrayal Project USA. “Patients entered hospitals expecting care and protection, and for many families those expectations were betrayed by rigid deadly protocols, denied treatments, and systemic failures. Supporting these families is not enough; we must pursue truth, accountability, and justice.”

BPUSA emphasizes that these concerns extend beyond COVID-19 and point to broader issues of medical accountability, informed consent, and institutional power.

A Movement Gaining Momentum

Betrayal Project USA is part of a rapidly growing national movement working to:

Document and preserve firsthand accounts of medical harm and institutional betrayal

Elevate the voices of victims and survivors

Advocate for accountability, transparency, and ethical reform in healthcare systems

Ensure that those harmed are recognized, not erased

Throughout April, BPUSA will expand its national awareness efforts and provide new opportunities for the public to engage, learn, and take action. Watch this space for more announcements.

Join the Movement

This National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, BPUSA invites the public to:

Listen to the stories of victims and survivors

Act by sharing stories or submitting their own and participate in calls to action

Advocate for accountability and systemic change

Visit betrayalprojectusa.org to learn more, participate in upcoming initiatives, and become part of a growing national effort to ensure that every victim is seen, every story is heard, and justice is pursued.

Media Contact:

Betrayal Project USA

outreach@betrayalprojectusa.org

Betrayal Project USA is an Unincorporated Texas Charitable Nonprofit

509(a)(2) Public Charity under IRC Section 501(c)(3)

Human Rights Advocacy Organization

NAICS: 813311

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