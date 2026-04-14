He was not just a patient. He was a patriot.

Mike Burns served his country with honor. Answering a call that demanded sacrifice, discipline, and trust. He believed in something bigger than himself. He wore that belief not just in uniform, but in the way he lived every day after: as a devoted husband, a steady father, and a proud grandfather.

He was the kind of man who showed up.

For his country.

For his family.

For his community.

And when he needed help… he believed his country would show up for him.

It didn’t.

A Different Kind of Battlefield

When Mike was admitted to the hospital on base, he believed he was in the safest hands possible.

This wasn’t just any hospital.

This was his system…the one he had served.

But what unfolded inside those walls would become something far more disturbing than neglect. What Sharon would later uncover, and what medical professionals reviewing the case would question points to a pattern that raises serious concerns about patient rights, informed consent, and the standard of care.

And it began with isolation.

Isolation: The First Weapon

Mike was cut off from the one person who knew him best.

Sharon.

No advocate.

No second set of eyes.

No one to question what was happening in real time.

Isolation in medical settings is often described as precautionary.

But for patients like Mike, it became something else entirely.

It became control. It became deadly.

Sharon would later describe it as psychological torture, not just for Mike, but also for her. Phone calls were limited. Information was vague. And the man she knew, strong, sharp, independent, began slipping away behind a wall she could not break through.

Treatment Without Consent: The Second Weapon

At the center of Sharon’s fight for answers is a question no family should ever have to ask:

Did Mike truly consent to what was done to him?

According to Sharon, Mike was administered Remdesivir—an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) drug—without what she believes was proper informed consent or documented authorization.

No clear explanation of risks.

No meaningful discussion of alternatives.

No written EUA acknowledgment provided to the family.

Only decisions made behind closed doors.

This raises serious ethical and legal concerns, including:

Failure to obtain informed consent

Use of experimental or EUA treatments without full disclosure

Denial of patient autonomy in critical care decisions

Sharon believes Mike was not treated as a person with rights but as a test subject within a rigid protocol.

The Prisoner - No Way Out

As Mike’s condition declined, Sharon pushed for one thing:

Transfer him. Get him out.

But she says she was denied.

No alternative hospital.

No second opinion.

No exit.

The system that had taken control of his care would not let him leave.

For Sharon, this is one of the most haunting aspects of the entire experience, the sense that once Mike entered, he was no longer free to choose his path forward.

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The Final Weapon

“We’re Going to Make Him Comfortable”

What came next is something Sharon has never been able to forget.

She was told they would give him morphine.

Put him to sleep.

And remove the oxygen.

Delivered in a way that felt, according to Sharon, clinical, routine… and devoid of humanity.

Like it was standard procedure.

Like it required no pause.

Like it didn’t deserve resistance.

She has described it as being spoken about “like he was the family dog.”

Hospital Deadly Playbook

The Final Separation

Sharon was not there when Mike took his last breath.

She was not allowed to be.

And even after his death, the separation continued.

She was not permitted to see his body.

No final goodbye.

No closure.

No dignity in death.

For Sharon, that absence became a wound as deep as the loss itself.

The Moment Everything Changed

At first, there was grief.

Then came something else.

Doubt.

Questions began to surface, small at first, then impossible to ignore.

Why didn’t the story add up?

Why were details missing?

Why did everything feel… wrong?

Sharon began digging.

And what she found only deepened her concern.

Medical professionals who reviewed the records she did have raised alarms. Some told her directly:

“You need a lawyer.”

Even more troubling, she was told she likely did not have the full medical record.

A Fight for the Truth

That’s where Sharon is today.

Still fighting.

Still pushing.

Still demanding answers.

She is working to obtain the complete records.

To understand what truly happened to her husband.

To seek the justice she believes he deserves.

And she is not alone anymore.

From Grief to Purpose

When Sharon connected with Betrayal Project USA and its President, Gail Seiler, something shifted.

For the first time, she found others asking the same questions.

Others who had lived through similar stories.

Others who refused to accept silence as the final answer.

What began as personal grief became something larger:

A mission.

More Than One Story

Sharon’s story is not an isolated one.

Across the country, families are stepping forward with similar concerns:

Lack of informed consent

Denial of family access and advocacy

Restricted transfers

Aggressive end-of-life decisions made without agreement

Missing or incomplete medical records

Each story carries its own details.

But together, they form a pattern that cannot be ignored.

CALL TO ACTION: If your loved one died on a military base please email Sharon Burns at sharon.burns@betrayalprojectusa.org

Justice Begins with Recognition

For too long, families like Sharon’s have been dismissed, overlooked, or told to move on.

But justice cannot begin where truth is denied.

It begins with recognition.

Recognition that these experiences matter.

Recognition that questions deserve answers.

Recognition that those who have suffered deserve a seat at the table.

Watch Sharon's Full Interview

A Call to Action

It’s time.

Time for Medical Crime Victims to be recognized in public policy discussions.

Time for transparency in medical decision-making.

Time for accountability where trust has been broken.

Because Mike Burns was not just a statistic.

He was a man who served his country.

And according to Sharon, when he needed that country the most

it failed him.

Betrayal Project USA will not stop until stories like Mike’s are heard, acknowledged, and acted upon.

Because Justice begins with Recognition.

If you believe your loved one experienced something similar:

Share their story

Honor them on the Memorial Wall

Help bring truth to light

You are not alone. And your voice matters.

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