Betrayal Project USA

Betrayal Project USA

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
7d

My husband was a veteran but had been discharged many years ago but Sharon’s story was very similar to mine except not in VA hospital. No consent, isolation, no advocacy, asymptomatic, but Covid protocol said he had to be vaxxed and given Remdesivir AKA Run death is near. He died 7 days later NO COMORBIDITIES, not over weight, no cancer, no diabetes, no cough, no fever, no high BP (120/80 according to hospital) but dead 7 days after vax and 5 days on Remdesivir ALONE completely isolated with no phone!

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Chi Town Warrior for Justice's avatar
Chi Town Warrior for Justice
6d

My papa was a veteran too only serving 2 years but my broker and I wanted to be like him and Patriotic. Feeling the same of how this country has been slowing betraying us all. - Becky K (Chgo)

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