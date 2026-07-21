Senator Ron Johnson’s Zoom Changed to MS Teams Meeting - Tonight!
Your Story Matters. Your Voice Matters. Join the Call.
COVID or PROTOCOLS
For years, thousands of families have carried a burden that few outside our community can truly understand.
Many watched loved ones enter hospitals expecting care, only to lose them under circumstances they believe deserve closer examination. Others survived and have lived with the memories of what they experienced inside those hospital walls.
Now, there is another opportunity to make sure those stories are heard.
Senator Ron Johnson has agreed to host a MS Teams meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM Eastern to explain the purpose of the upcoming congressional hearing regarding COVID hospital protocols and answer questions from families and survivors. (See details below in article)
If you have been wondering whether your story matters or whether you should submit a statement, this meeting is for you.
Why Your Statement Is So Important
At Betrayal Project USA, one of our guiding principles has always been simple:
Justice begins with recognition.
Before there can be accountability…
Before there can be reform…
Before history can accurately reflect what families experienced…
Those stories must first be recognized.
Having your statement entered into the Congressional Record is an important step in that process.
It acknowledges that your loved one’s death or your own experience deserves to be documented and preserved for future generations. It is an acknowledgement that your loved one did not die of COVID but rather the protocols! Every family’s circumstances are unique, and each statement should describe the facts of that individual experience. Together, these firsthand accounts can help lawmakers better understand what families and survivors report occurred under the guise of public health particularly during the height of COVID.
We believe this hearing represents an important milestone in a much larger effort to examine what happened inside hospitals during one of the most difficult periods in our nation’s history.
Every Story Adds to the Record
No single family tells the whole story.
But together...
Thousands of individual accounts begin to reveal patterns.
Patterns deserve to be examined.
Patterns deserve to be investigated.
Patterns deserve to be preserved in the historical record.
This is why we continue encouraging every survivor and every family to submit a statement.
Whether or not you are selected to testify in Washington, your written statement can still become part of the official Congressional Record.
History is not written by statistics alone.
It is written by eyewitnesses.
It is written by survivors.
It is written by families willing to say, “This is what happened to us.”
We Also Support Repeal of the PREP Act
Many families have expressed concern that legal immunity during the COVID emergency affected medical decision-making and accountability. Many believe it affected how nurses, doctors and other medical staff treated patients. Did the perception of immunity change their behavior? At Betrayal Project USA, we continue to support efforts to examine these issues, including calls to repeal the PREP Act and to restore meaningful accountability where appropriate under the law.
Congressional hearings and documented testimony are an important part of that conversation. A well-documented historical record gives lawmakers a foundation to examine what happened and to consider whether changes to existing laws are needed.
Still Time to Submit Your Statement
If you have not yet submitted your statement, there is still time.
Please prepare your statement according to the submission guidelines and send it in PDF format to:
lesliethompson0831@gmail.com
If you hope to be considered for testimony before the committee, write your submission as an opening statement suitable for a congressional hearing.
If you simply want your story preserved in the Congressional Record, a factual statement or letter is appropriate.
Either way, focus on your firsthand experience, keep your submission fact-based, and include only information you can personally support.
Join Senator Johnson’s Video Conference Meeting
Topic: Microsoft Teams with Senator Ron Johnson
Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM Eastern
Microsoft Teams Need help?
Meeting ID: 229 731 608 536 571
Passcode: 5f2pi3Zc
Dial in by phone
1 253-617-0531,,745153155# United States, Tacoma
Phone conference ID: 745 153 155#
This meeting is an opportunity to hear directly from Senator Johnson about the purpose of the hearing, understand what the committee is seeking, and ask questions about the submission process. This meeting will not be recorded.
Don’t Miss This Opportunity
Opportunities like this do not come often.
For many families, this may be the first chance to have their experiences formally documented before Congress.
At Betrayal Project USA, we proudly support the work of Leslie Batts, Peggy Hokett, and every family member who has worked tirelessly to bring this opportunity forward.
If you’ve been waiting for someone to listen...
If you’ve been waiting for your loved one’s story to matter...
If you’ve been waiting for recognition...
Now is the time.
Submit your statement. Join the Microsoft Teams meeting. Help ensure that these stories become part of the official historical record.
Because justice begins with recognition and recognition begins when ordinary people have the courage to tell the truth about what they witnessed.
You don’t realize how incredibly difficult it is to fill out your form. The screen jumps all over. It won’t let me do it. And even write in the comments here, the screen jumped all over. Who ever devised this set up for you did not do a good job. I got Covid twice after receiving both vaccines. I never took another vaccine. After taking the second Covid vaccine. I shook all night like muscle spasms. I ended up going to the hospital, Saint Joseph Candler, Savannah, Georgia. They had created a makeshift award in the basement for Covid. People people know nurses were coming through they were letting us there to die. They did nothing for us. It was a joke. I knew if I didn’t get out of there, I would die. So I left. I never returned. I ordered ivermectin from a doctor in Florida. It saved my life twice.
My brother, who was older than me, was admitted into the hospital in the state of Washington DC. He received the hospital protocol and was put on a ventilator, and we couldn’t even go up and say anything to him because he was isolated. He died on the damn ventilator. Hospital staff, and every nurse involved should go to jail. I’ve never experienced such poor treatment for myself or my brother. And I want everyone involved to die. They were. Killing us right and left and it was planned. The clot shot was not designed for anything other than to cull the population. And a Bill Gates has anything to do with this I hope he’s executed.
I’m 71 years old now. My wife is 73 but she didn’t experience any side effects. She never caught Covid. Her ancestors came over on the mayflower. I guess there a harder bunch. I want all those people involved with this to be jailed or executed. they are mass murderers, and the clot shot was a crime against humanity. I wish I could help you out more. I do have that it was Moderna shot and we have the batch numbers I have that record. Good luck. Justice needs served. One more thing, I forgot. Because of the clot shot, I suddenly developed atrial fibrillation. I can’t believe our government did this to us. And Biden and his administration are all traders and need executed.
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