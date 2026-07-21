COVID or PROTOCOLS

For years, thousands of families have carried a burden that few outside our community can truly understand.

Many watched loved ones enter hospitals expecting care, only to lose them under circumstances they believe deserve closer examination. Others survived and have lived with the memories of what they experienced inside those hospital walls.

Now, there is another opportunity to make sure those stories are heard.

Senator Ron Johnson has agreed to host a MS Teams meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM Eastern to explain the purpose of the upcoming congressional hearing regarding COVID hospital protocols and answer questions from families and survivors. (See details below in article)

If you have been wondering whether your story matters or whether you should submit a statement, this meeting is for you.

Why Your Statement Is So Important

At Betrayal Project USA, one of our guiding principles has always been simple:

Justice begins with recognition.

Before there can be accountability…

Before there can be reform…

Before history can accurately reflect what families experienced…

Those stories must first be recognized.

Having your statement entered into the Congressional Record is an important step in that process.

It acknowledges that your loved one’s death or your own experience deserves to be documented and preserved for future generations. It is an acknowledgement that your loved one did not die of COVID but rather the protocols! Every family’s circumstances are unique, and each statement should describe the facts of that individual experience. Together, these firsthand accounts can help lawmakers better understand what families and survivors report occurred under the guise of public health particularly during the height of COVID.

We believe this hearing represents an important milestone in a much larger effort to examine what happened inside hospitals during one of the most difficult periods in our nation’s history.

Every Story Adds to the Record

No single family tells the whole story.

But together...

Thousands of individual accounts begin to reveal patterns.

Patterns deserve to be examined.

Patterns deserve to be investigated.

Patterns deserve to be preserved in the historical record.

This is why we continue encouraging every survivor and every family to submit a statement.

Whether or not you are selected to testify in Washington, your written statement can still become part of the official Congressional Record.

History is not written by statistics alone.

It is written by eyewitnesses.

It is written by survivors.

It is written by families willing to say, “This is what happened to us.”

We Also Support Repeal of the PREP Act

Many families have expressed concern that legal immunity during the COVID emergency affected medical decision-making and accountability. Many believe it affected how nurses, doctors and other medical staff treated patients. Did the perception of immunity change their behavior? At Betrayal Project USA, we continue to support efforts to examine these issues, including calls to repeal the PREP Act and to restore meaningful accountability where appropriate under the law.

Congressional hearings and documented testimony are an important part of that conversation. A well-documented historical record gives lawmakers a foundation to examine what happened and to consider whether changes to existing laws are needed.

Still Time to Submit Your Statement

If you have not yet submitted your statement, there is still time.

Please prepare your statement according to the submission guidelines and send it in PDF format to:

lesliethompson0831@gmail.com

If you hope to be considered for testimony before the committee, write your submission as an opening statement suitable for a congressional hearing.

If you simply want your story preserved in the Congressional Record, a factual statement or letter is appropriate.

Either way, focus on your firsthand experience, keep your submission fact-based, and include only information you can personally support.

Join Senator Johnson’s Video Conference Meeting

Topic: Microsoft Teams with Senator Ron Johnson

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern

Microsoft Teams Need help?

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 229 731 608 536 571

Passcode: 5f2pi3Zc

Dial in by phone

1 253-617-0531,,745153155# United States, Tacoma

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 745 153 155#

This meeting is an opportunity to hear directly from Senator Johnson about the purpose of the hearing, understand what the committee is seeking, and ask questions about the submission process. This meeting will not be recorded.

Share

Don’t Miss This Opportunity

Opportunities like this do not come often.

For many families, this may be the first chance to have their experiences formally documented before Congress.

At Betrayal Project USA, we proudly support the work of Leslie Batts, Peggy Hokett, and every family member who has worked tirelessly to bring this opportunity forward.

If you’ve been waiting for someone to listen...

If you’ve been waiting for your loved one’s story to matter...

If you’ve been waiting for recognition...

Now is the time.

Submit your statement. Join the Microsoft Teams meeting. Help ensure that these stories become part of the official historical record.

Because justice begins with recognition and recognition begins when ordinary people have the courage to tell the truth about what they witnessed.

Tell Your Story

Sponsor A Story

Leave a comment