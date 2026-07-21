Betrayal Project USA

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Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
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You don’t realize how incredibly difficult it is to fill out your form. The screen jumps all over. It won’t let me do it. And even write in the comments here, the screen jumped all over. Who ever devised this set up for you did not do a good job. I got Covid twice after receiving both vaccines. I never took another vaccine. After taking the second Covid vaccine. I shook all night like muscle spasms. I ended up going to the hospital, Saint Joseph Candler, Savannah, Georgia. They had created a makeshift award in the basement for Covid. People people know nurses were coming through they were letting us there to die. They did nothing for us. It was a joke. I knew if I didn’t get out of there, I would die. So I left. I never returned. I ordered ivermectin from a doctor in Florida. It saved my life twice.

My brother, who was older than me, was admitted into the hospital in the state of Washington DC. He received the hospital protocol and was put on a ventilator, and we couldn’t even go up and say anything to him because he was isolated. He died on the damn ventilator. Hospital staff, and every nurse involved should go to jail. I’ve never experienced such poor treatment for myself or my brother. And I want everyone involved to die. They were. Killing us right and left and it was planned. The clot shot was not designed for anything other than to cull the population. And a Bill Gates has anything to do with this I hope he’s executed.

I’m 71 years old now. My wife is 73 but she didn’t experience any side effects. She never caught Covid. Her ancestors came over on the mayflower. I guess there a harder bunch. I want all those people involved with this to be jailed or executed. they are mass murderers, and the clot shot was a crime against humanity. I wish I could help you out more. I do have that it was Moderna shot and we have the batch numbers I have that record. Good luck. Justice needs served. One more thing, I forgot. Because of the clot shot, I suddenly developed atrial fibrillation. I can’t believe our government did this to us. And Biden and his administration are all traders and need executed.

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