July 10th Deadline Approaching: Don’t Let Your Story Be Left Out of the Record
Justice Begins With Recognition!
For years, families have asked the same question:
“Will anyone ever listen?”
Now, there is an opportunity to make sure your story is heard.
As many of you know, Senator Ron Johnson is planning a congressional hearing regarding COVID hospital protocols. Thanks to the tireless efforts of protocol widows Leslie Batts and Peggy Hokett, stories are being collected and reviewed for possible inclusion in the hearing and the official Congressional Record.
But time is running out.
The deadline to submit your story is July 10th.
If you have been thinking about writing your statement, gathering your records, or sharing your loved one’s experience, please do not wait any longer.
This Is the Moment Many Have Been Waiting For
For years, families have told us they wished someone in Congress would listen.
They wished someone would look at the records.
They wished someone would hear what happened behind hospital doors.
Now there is an opportunity to place those stories before lawmakers and into the historical record.
We know there are thousands of families and survivors who have been waiting for a moment like this. The question is whether they will take the next step and submit their story.
Our goal should not be 200 stories.
It should not be 500 stories.
We should be able to overwhelm Congress with the sheer number of families willing to stand up and tell the truth about what happened to them and their loved ones.
Let’s work together to reach 1,000 submissions by July 10th.
If You Want to Be Considered for Testimony in Washington, D.C.
Those hoping to be selected for possible in-person testimony should prepare their submission as an opening statement.
Think of it as the statement you would read if you were sitting before a Senate committee.
Your statement should be:
Approximately 600 words
Focused entirely on your personal experience
Fact-based and chronological
Free of political opinions, speculation, statistics, or broader commentary
Written as though you are speaking directly to the committee
Just as importantly, you should begin organizing your supporting documentation now.
If selected to testify, you may be asked questions about your story and the facts you present. Make sure you have access to:
Medical records
Hospital records
Death certificates
Notes, timelines, emails, text messages, or other documentation
Any evidence that supports the facts contained in your statement
Do not send supporting documents with your initial submission unless requested, but have them available.
If You Only Want Your Story Entered Into the Congressional Record
Not everyone wants to travel to Washington, D.C., and that is perfectly okay. Perhaps they do not have their medical records or other evidence.
You can still make a meaningful contribution by submitting your story for inclusion in the Congressional Record. Once it is in the Congressional Record they can never say they didn’t know.
In that case, your submission may be written as a statement or letter rather than a formal opening statement.
The same rules still apply:
Keep it focused on your personal experience
Stick to facts you personally know
Avoid speculation and political commentary
Limit the content to what is relevant to your story
Aim for approximately 600 words
Every story matters.
Every submission helps build the historical record.
Don’t Assume Someone Else Will Tell Your Story
One of the greatest mistakes we can make is believing someone else will speak for us.
They won’t.
Only you can tell what happened to your husband.
Only you can tell what happened to your wife.
Only you can tell what happened to your mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister, friend or to you as a survivor.
History is not built from statistics. History is built from individual stories.
Stories become evidence. Evidence becomes a record.
And records become history. Never let them memory hole what happened to us.
Help Us Reach 1,000 Stories
If you have already submitted your statement, thank you.
Now help us find others.
Share this article.
Share the submission information.
Reach out to family groups, support groups, survivor networks, and friends who have been waiting for an opportunity to be heard.
The July 10th deadline is approaching quickly.
Let’s make sure no one misses this chance.
If you need help or more information contact us at email@betrayalprojectusa.org
Your story matters. Your voice matters. Accountability matters. And history deserves a complete record of what happened.
Deadline: July 10
Submit your statement in PDF format to:
lesliethompson0831@gmail.com
Together, let’s deliver at least 1,000 stories and ensure that these voices are impossible to ignore.
Betrayal Project is an Unincorporated Texas Charitable Nonprofit
509(a)(2) Public Charity under IRC Section 501(c)(3)
Human Rights Advocacy Organization
NAICS: 813311
How do I find out if my statement is part of the record? Reliving the experience is trauma inducing. Getting the courage to face each day permanently disabled requires all of my energy. I was told I would be contacted, I never was. I was part of a support group where I was verbally insulted because I had survived. This has been an incredibly painful experience both physically and emotionally. I was misdiagnosed at every turn, those erroneous diagnosis are part of my permanent record. False and misleading they have interfered with appropriate medical care. Yes, I’d travel to Washington and speak at a hearing. I had to have major surgery on both feet removing mostly all of my toes. Walking is painful and exhausting. My life has been completely destroyed, my career shortened, my family tortured with threats of palliative care, 52 days ventilated in a coma, paralyzed likely GBS for 6 months, not diagnosed properly.
I try every day to have hope. I try everyday to be positive. None of the professionals I’ve seen have wanted to explore my medical problems and help with solutions. All of my energy is focused on recovery. I pray. I trust God for complete healing. I take two steps forward but there’s always a step backwards and the steps are baby steps.
I’ve spent my entire working life taking care of other’s and I’m disappointed because no one has addressed my issues or wanted to understand or hear what happened so that it never happens again, never.
Medical professionals do not want to hear. They don’t want to consider options. I’ve never had a provider explain anything to me about my issues. You can’t solve a problem if you don’t know what the problem is.
My husband Phillip Thomas was BRUTALLY TORTURED AND MURDERED FOR 30 DAYS at Methodist Hospital So Sacramento owned by 'Dignity Health' in November of 2021. My children and I got the flu as did my husband but it hit him hardest. I tried everything I could to help him mend but then he was suffering with breathing problems. My son called the ambulance to take him to Sutter Medical Center where he gets his normal care as he was also vaxxed damaged with epilepsy by the MMR vax but the paramedics took him to Methodist instead. They would not let me see him of course and they completely ignored my wishes as his medical advocate and DENIED him his Right To Try HCQ, Ivermectin and Budesonide to treat the pneumonia he was suffering from. They said they were going to put him on Remdesivir and intubate him and I said ABSOLUTELY NOT! They bullied him, terrorized him to take the treatment. They actually had these internment 'nurses' screaming at him to take the treatment or else he was going to die!!! That completely shows that was the goal for them in the first place. Without me being able to see him they did their Nazi playbook handed to them by the Genocide master Anthony Fraudci, even after TELLING THEM EMPHATICALLY NO!!! His enteral organs failed, became septic and drowned him with their poison after blowing out his lungs. THEY NEVER TREATED THE PNEMONIA and just to get them to give him Vitamin D was a battle! He has been an athlete all his life and was very strong, he had to be after suffering with epilepsy since he was 8 years old. They kept lying to me that he was doing fine and that they would let me see him it was THE WORST 30 DAYS OF MY LIFE, IT DID NOT END WITH HIM SUCCOMMING TO THEIR TORTURE AND PREMEDITATED MURDER. I stopped working in 2019 because of acquiring Lupus via radiation poisoning the evil government agencies where unleashing on us prior to the 'covid shutdown'. My daughter also vax damaged by the MMR started having unabated seizures so I stayed home to take care of her. My husbands income was all that we had and then it was gone. When I told the Islamic slumlords that we rent from that he passed they tried to evict us thinking we wouldn't be able to pay rent. I got them to hold off for a little while as I was battling SSA to give my daughter Disability, SSI and Survivor Benefits, SSA only gave her Disability for 1year even though her Case Worker said she was entitled to the benefits after only employer and her Neurologists CERTIFIED her disability. We were able to get EBT for a little over a year but then cancelled our benefit to give to the MILLIONS of ILLEGAL ALIENS LET IN OUR COUNTRY. I found a lawyer who PRO BONO tried to sue Methodist but the CORRUPT COURTS OF COMMIEFORNIA SAID I HAD NO STANDING AND THREATENED TO RETALIATE IF I DIDN'T WITHDRAW MY SUIT AGAINST THEM. WHAT HAPPENED TO AMERICA? We are the best country in the world but the demonic elites TURNED AGAINST US. HERE WE ARE 5 YEARS LATER NO ONE ARRESTED, PEOPLE DYING FROM THE CLOT SHOT THEY TOOK BY WHAT MY HUSBAND AND THOUSANDS OF INNOCENTS LOST IN THESE INTERNMENT 'hospitals' WENT THROUGH. SHAME ON ALL THESE EVIL CREATURES RUNNING OUR COUNTRY INTO THE GROUND!!!!!!!