Betrayal Project USA

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C M Ellis's avatar
C M Ellis
9h

How do I find out if my statement is part of the record? Reliving the experience is trauma inducing. Getting the courage to face each day permanently disabled requires all of my energy. I was told I would be contacted, I never was. I was part of a support group where I was verbally insulted because I had survived. This has been an incredibly painful experience both physically and emotionally. I was misdiagnosed at every turn, those erroneous diagnosis are part of my permanent record. False and misleading they have interfered with appropriate medical care. Yes, I’d travel to Washington and speak at a hearing. I had to have major surgery on both feet removing mostly all of my toes. Walking is painful and exhausting. My life has been completely destroyed, my career shortened, my family tortured with threats of palliative care, 52 days ventilated in a coma, paralyzed likely GBS for 6 months, not diagnosed properly.

I try every day to have hope. I try everyday to be positive. None of the professionals I’ve seen have wanted to explore my medical problems and help with solutions. All of my energy is focused on recovery. I pray. I trust God for complete healing. I take two steps forward but there’s always a step backwards and the steps are baby steps.

I’ve spent my entire working life taking care of other’s and I’m disappointed because no one has addressed my issues or wanted to understand or hear what happened so that it never happens again, never.

Medical professionals do not want to hear. They don’t want to consider options. I’ve never had a provider explain anything to me about my issues. You can’t solve a problem if you don’t know what the problem is.

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Lisa Thomas's avatar
Lisa Thomas
16h

My husband Phillip Thomas was BRUTALLY TORTURED AND MURDERED FOR 30 DAYS at Methodist Hospital So Sacramento owned by 'Dignity Health' in November of 2021. My children and I got the flu as did my husband but it hit him hardest. I tried everything I could to help him mend but then he was suffering with breathing problems. My son called the ambulance to take him to Sutter Medical Center where he gets his normal care as he was also vaxxed damaged with epilepsy by the MMR vax but the paramedics took him to Methodist instead. They would not let me see him of course and they completely ignored my wishes as his medical advocate and DENIED him his Right To Try HCQ, Ivermectin and Budesonide to treat the pneumonia he was suffering from. They said they were going to put him on Remdesivir and intubate him and I said ABSOLUTELY NOT! They bullied him, terrorized him to take the treatment. They actually had these internment 'nurses' screaming at him to take the treatment or else he was going to die!!! That completely shows that was the goal for them in the first place. Without me being able to see him they did their Nazi playbook handed to them by the Genocide master Anthony Fraudci, even after TELLING THEM EMPHATICALLY NO!!! His enteral organs failed, became septic and drowned him with their poison after blowing out his lungs. THEY NEVER TREATED THE PNEMONIA and just to get them to give him Vitamin D was a battle! He has been an athlete all his life and was very strong, he had to be after suffering with epilepsy since he was 8 years old. They kept lying to me that he was doing fine and that they would let me see him it was THE WORST 30 DAYS OF MY LIFE, IT DID NOT END WITH HIM SUCCOMMING TO THEIR TORTURE AND PREMEDITATED MURDER. I stopped working in 2019 because of acquiring Lupus via radiation poisoning the evil government agencies where unleashing on us prior to the 'covid shutdown'. My daughter also vax damaged by the MMR started having unabated seizures so I stayed home to take care of her. My husbands income was all that we had and then it was gone. When I told the Islamic slumlords that we rent from that he passed they tried to evict us thinking we wouldn't be able to pay rent. I got them to hold off for a little while as I was battling SSA to give my daughter Disability, SSI and Survivor Benefits, SSA only gave her Disability for 1year even though her Case Worker said she was entitled to the benefits after only employer and her Neurologists CERTIFIED her disability. We were able to get EBT for a little over a year but then cancelled our benefit to give to the MILLIONS of ILLEGAL ALIENS LET IN OUR COUNTRY. I found a lawyer who PRO BONO tried to sue Methodist but the CORRUPT COURTS OF COMMIEFORNIA SAID I HAD NO STANDING AND THREATENED TO RETALIATE IF I DIDN'T WITHDRAW MY SUIT AGAINST THEM. WHAT HAPPENED TO AMERICA? We are the best country in the world but the demonic elites TURNED AGAINST US. HERE WE ARE 5 YEARS LATER NO ONE ARRESTED, PEOPLE DYING FROM THE CLOT SHOT THEY TOOK BY WHAT MY HUSBAND AND THOUSANDS OF INNOCENTS LOST IN THESE INTERNMENT 'hospitals' WENT THROUGH. SHAME ON ALL THESE EVIL CREATURES RUNNING OUR COUNTRY INTO THE GROUND!!!!!!!

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