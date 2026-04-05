Betrayal Project USA

Betrayal Project USA

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Cole - Modern Dad Survival's avatar
Cole - Modern Dad Survival
14h

This is an awesome program, and I will gladly support it through my work!

The death of my son at 3 days old took place die to a causal web that has for decades been partially propped up by known flaws on medical cause of death reporting.

This is good work!

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