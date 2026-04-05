There are victims in this country who have never been formally recognized. Victims of crimes committed in medical establishments and often under the guise of “public health”. The BPUSA Advocacy Network is working to change that.

This April, as communities across the nation come together for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a growing coalition of advocates are stepping forward with a unified message:

Not all victims of crime are currently acknowledged and that must change.

At Betrayal Project USA, we have been documenting the stories of families who trusted the medical system… patients who expected care… and loved ones who never made it home.

Individually, these stories are devastating. Collectively, they reveal something far more serious:

Patterns that can no longer be dismissed as coincidence.

Why National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Matters

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week was created by President Ronald Reagan to ensure victims are seen, heard, and supported. When it comes to medical crime victims, this vision has fallen very short of President Reagan’s intended goal.

“For too long, the victims of crime have been the forgotten persons of our criminal justice system. Rarely do we give victims the help they need or the attention they deserve. Yet the protection our citizens – to guard them from becoming victims – is the primary purpose of our penal laws. Thus, each new victim personally represents an instance in which our system has failed to prevent crime. Lack of concern of victims compounds that failure…We need a renewed emphasis on, and an enhanced sensitivity to, the rights of victims. These rights should be a central concern of those who participate in the criminal justice system, and it is time all of us paid great heed to the plight of victims.” – President Reagan

But as we step into the 45th annual observance, we are confronting a difficult reality:

There is an entire category of victims who remain excluded. Medical Crime Victims.

Families who report:

Lack of informed consent

Coerced, forced or restricted treatment options

Isolation from loved ones

Documentation that does not reflect what occurred

Forced DNR Orders, homicide or stealth euthanasia

Neglect, abuse and other types of malfeasance

Many types of fraud and misrepresentation

When viewed individually, these cases are often dismissed.

When viewed together, they raise a fundamental question:

What do you call harm that is predictable, preventable, repeated, and ignored?

We are not claiming that every case rises to the level of prosecution. We are saying something equally important:

These patterns in most of the cases meet the threshold for investigation and they must be reported.

Listen. Act. Advocate. — Our Call to Action

This years 2026 national theme: Listen. Act. Advocate.

And it happened in hospitals too.

It’s not just a slogan. For our commUNITY, it is an opportunity for national recognition that medical crimes did occur. If we band together, as a movement, and make our voices heard. Because medical crime victims deserve a seat at the public policy table in meaningful ways that will lead to REAL change and REAL accountability.

So we are asking victims families to participate in our calls to action and join us this month by doing the following:

Listen: To the stories that have been dismissed or silenced.

Act: By documenting, reporting, and refusing to allow these cases to disappear.

Advocate: For systemic reform, transparency, and enforcement of patient rights.

Because justice does not begin in a courtroom. Justice begins with recognition.

What We Are Launching This April

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is not just symbolic for us, not just words on a page or a meme. It is truly strategic and operational. Medical Crime Victims must be acknowledged for us to move forward. That requires recognition and recognition leads to justice.

We are launching a coordinated national effort, with our BPUSA Advocacy Network Partners that includes:

A National Remembrance Vigil Moment of silence Reading of victims’ names - Submit Name and Photo to our Memorial Wall Livestreamed across many platforms

Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall A permanent digital space to honor those lost Families invited to submit names and photos A living record that cannot be erased

National Reporting Initiative Step-by-step guidance on reporting cases Templates, training, and support on how to report your crime - Schedule to be released Direct engagement with reporting channels



Our goal: 10,000 criminal reports to the DOJ in one week.

Not to overwhelm the system but to ensure it can never again claim ignorance.

They may ignore a few. They cannot ignore thousands.

Why This Matters

The greatest barrier to accountability is not lack of evidence.

It is lack of recognition.

When cases are not reported, they are not investigated.

When they are not investigated, they are not acknowledged.

When they are not acknowledged, they are not held accountable.

And when they are not held accountable, they are repeated.

This is how systems avoid accountability. And this is what we are changing.

The cost of doing nothing is enormous. Those responsible will keep committing the same crimes and more people will die. The clock is ticking.

Meet the BPUSA Advocacy Network

This initiative is powered by a coalition of individuals and organizations who bring clinical expertise, legal and patient advocacy, investigative work, and lived experience to the forefront of this movement. These are the people who are on the battlefield fighting medical tyranny day and night. If you would like to join us send us an email.

Together, we are building a network capable of:

Elevating victim voices

Education and raising public awareness

Documenting patterns at scale

Engaging public officials

Driving meaningful reform

Supporting Medical Crime Victims and saving lives

Betrayal Project USA is a national, victim-led nonprofit organization (501c3) formed by survivors of hospital protocol crimes and institutional medical betrayal. Our board is made up of individuals who lived through or lost loved ones to the deadly COVID-era protocols used in hospitals across the country. We collect and preserve thousands of testimonies from victims and families, educate the public about what really happened inside hospitals, and fight for justice, transparency, and policy reform. Our mission goes beyond COVID - we’re working to expose institutional betrayal in all forms, including government overreach, censorship, and medical coercion. We support victims, give them a voice, and are building a growing movement to ensure that these crimes against humanity are never forgotten and never repeated.

Tell Your Story

Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall

Dr. Margaret Aranda, MD, PhD, is a Stanford-trained anesthesiologist and critical care physician, former Chief of the Surgical ICU at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, and a nationally recognized advocate for patient safety and medical accountability. With decades of experience inside hospital systems, including emergency medicine, anesthesiology, and critical care, Dr. Aranda brings a rare insider perspective on how medical decisions are made and where systems can fail patients. Her work has spanned clinical care, academic research, and leadership roles focused on protecting patient rights and improving standards of care.

After becoming a patient herself following a life-altering accident, Dr. Aranda experienced firsthand the breakdowns within the medical system, fueling her transition into a powerful voice for patients navigating harm, misdiagnosis, and institutional failure. As the host of The Doctor Margaret Show and author of The Rebel Patient, she now uses her platform to educate, empower, and advocate for those whose voices have been dismissed or ignored. Her combination of clinical expertise and lived experience makes her a critical partner in advancing recognition, truth, and accountability. Especially as we work to ensure that victims of medical harm are seen, heard, and acknowledged.

Follow The Dr. Margaret Show

Laura Bartlett is a leading patient advocate and the founder of Hospital Hostage Help Line and idonotconsentform.com, a widely used resource designed to help individuals assert their rights inside hospital settings. From the beginning of Covid-19 being released she became a national voice for families navigating hospital protocols, working directly with patients and loved ones to help them secure informed consent, access appropriate treatment, or safely leave the hospital when necessary. Her advocacy and Hospital Hostage Help Line has helped hundreds of families and has been recognized across the medical freedom community for providing practical, real-time solutions to protect patients from coercive care.

At the center of her work is a simple but powerful principle: patients have the right to say no in writing. Through the I Do Not Consent form, developed in collaboration with a hospital insider, Laura has equipped individuals with a clear, enforceable way to document their medical decisions and ensure their wishes are respected. When used as directed, it truly is black and white. Her approach is direct, actionable, and rooted in restoring patient autonomy making her a critical partner in advancing awareness, education, and accountability for victims of medical and institutional betrayal.

Official Verified I Do Not Consent Form

Marsha Joiner is an author, podcast host, and national advocate dedicated to protecting the elderly and vulnerable from abuse within hospice and healthcare systems. Raised in a faith-centered family in Georgia, she is grounded in values of compassion, accountability, and the belief that every human life has inherent worth. Principles that now drive her work. Her advocacy began after the devastating loss of her mother, Frances Souther, in 2017, when she witnessed what she believes was the inappropriate use of powerful medications without consent during hospice care, leading to her mother’s death. What was meant to be a place of comfort—especially given her father’s 15 years as a hospice chaplain—became the catalyst for her mission.

Refusing to accept that her mother’s death was simply “her time,” Marsha launched into years of research and advocacy, connecting with the Hospice Patients Alliance and serving as a board member supporting families in crisis. She was the host of the Betrayed by Hospice podcast, an administrator of the 7,000+ member Facebook support group Murdered by Hospice, and the author of Betrayed by Ho$pice and Healthcare: Stories from the Deathbed, a 481-page investigative work. Through her speaking, writing, and outreach, Marsha is committed to exposing harmful practices, supporting grieving families, and empowering others with knowledge, truth, and hope.

Murdered by Hospice Support Group

Order Betrayed By Hospice

Leslie Batts is the founder of RightToRemedy.com and a dedicated advocate working to restore accountability in healthcare by advancing legal protections for victims of medical and institutional harm. Based in Florida, she is leading efforts to change laws so that individuals and families have a clear right to a remedy when their rights are violated by hospitals or government agencies. Her work focuses on removing barriers to justice, strengthening oversight, and ensuring that victims are not denied the ability to seek accountability for the harm they have suffered.

Leslie’s advocacy began after the loss of her husband, Paul, in an Oklahoma hospital. She was moved to action when a review of his medical records revealed serious violations of patient and family rights, along with documentation that did not accurately reflect events during his hospitalization. As a widowed mother of a 10-year-old son, she was thrust into a system that she found lacked transparency, enforcement, and meaningful recourse. Through reporting, legislative outreach, and public advocacy, Leslie, along with fellow protocol widow Peggy Hokett, has become a powerful voice for reform fighting to ensure that no family is left without answers, and that the fundamental right to justice is restored for victims across the nation.

Follow Right to Remedy

Julie Threet is a whistleblower and national advocate dedicated to exposing public health corruption and fighting for justice on behalf of the vaccine-injured and bereaved. A former healthcare worker and public health volunteer, Julie witnessed firsthand the inner workings of vaccination programs during COVID-19 experiences that ultimately led her to speak out despite personal and professional consequences. Now disabled following her own injuries and after losing her mother, Jane Williamson, Julie has committed her life to ensuring that victims are not ignored, silenced, or denied recognition.

Through relentless public testimony, data analysis, and advocacy, Julie works to bring transparency to systems she believes lack oversight and accountability. As a lead investigator with VAERSAware and a certified expert with the National Vaccine Information Center, she equips families with the information they need to validate their experiences and pursue answers. Her mission aligns directly with advancing awareness, documentation, and accountability ensuring that those harmed are recognized and that the truth cannot be dismissed or erased.

End All Tyranny Community

Ronald Owens Jr. is an author, speaker, and grassroots advocate committed to raising awareness about medical harm and pushing for accountability at the local and state level. Through his book Muzzled Truth and extensive public engagement, Ronald has brought his message directly to government officials, speaking at dozens of Board of Supervisors meetings across California to challenge public health narratives and call attention to what he believes are widespread failures in oversight and transparency. His advocacy is rooted in persistence, visibility, and a refusal to allow critical concerns to go unheard.

Working alongside fellow advocates, including Julie Threet, Ronald has helped drive a coordinated effort to inform communities, engage leadership, and demand answers from public health authorities. His mission aligns with advancing awareness, public testimony, and accountability ensuring that concerns surrounding medical harm are brought into official record and that those affected are not dismissed or ignored.

Order Muzzled Truth

Join Us

On Sunday, April 19, we will begin with a national moment of recognition.

A moment of silence.

A reading of names.

A statement that cannot be ignored.

If you cannot join us live, we invite you can still participate:

🕯️ Post a candle

📝 Share a name

💬 Tell a story

Let this become a living memorial.

Final Thought

We are not asking for blind agreement or participation.

We are asking for something far more fundamental:

That these voices be heard.

That these stories be documented.

That these patterns be investigated.

Because once something is recognized—

it cannot be unseen.

And once it is documented—

it cannot be erased or denied.

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