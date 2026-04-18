There are moments when a movement begins to shift.

When voices that were once isolated begin to come together.

When stories that were dismissed begin to form a pattern.

When silence is replaced with recognition.

We believe this is one of those moments.

Add Your Loved One To The Reading of the Names By End of Day Saturday 18th, 2026. Add them to the Memorial Wall anytime.

Why This Week Matters

Each year, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is meant to honor victims, elevate their voices, and bring awareness to the need for justice.

This year, we are stepping forward to ensure that medical crime victims are not left out of that recognition.

Across the country, families have experienced loss under circumstances that raise serious questions inside hospitals, hospice care, and institutional settings. Many have been told that what happened to them doesn’t qualify… that it was simply “the way things are.”

But when you begin to listen—to really listen—something else emerges.

Patterns.

Shared experiences.

Unanswered questions that deserve more than dismissal.

At Betrayal Project USA, our mission has always been to bring those voices together, document what happened, and push for accountability.

This week is an extension of that mission.

A Week of Recognition and Action

From April 19th through April 25th, we will be hosting a series of livestreams, discussions, and workshops alongside our Advocacy Network partners.

Each night will focus on a different aspect of what families have experienced, including:

Hospital protocols and standards of care

Reporting medical crimes and understanding your rights

Hospice and end-of-life concerns

Brain death and organ harvesting

Fraud, discrimination, and systemic failures

Survivor experiences and the path forward

This is not just about awareness. This is about justice and accountability.

👉 It’s about understanding what happened

👉 It’s about learning what you can do

👉 And most importantly, it’s about taking action

Sunday, April 19: A Nation Remembers

We will begin the week with a livestreamed vigil at 5:30pm CST.

This will be a moment to pause.

To reflect.

To say the names of those who are no longer here.

Families across the country are submitting their loved ones to the Medical Crime Victim Memorial Wall, ensuring they are remembered and recognized.

During this vigil, we will:

Read their names aloud

Hold a moment of silence

Stand together in remembrance

Because recognition begins with something simple—but powerful:

👉 Saying their name and calling it a crime

Monday, April 20: From Recognition to Action

On Monday night, we shift from remembrance to action.

We will host a dedicated session on:

👉 How to Report a Medical Crime

👉 What can be reported

👉 Who to report to

👉 And why reporting matters now

One of the greatest barriers to accountability is that these cases are often never reported at scale.

Our goal is bold—but necessary:

🔥 10,000 reports in one week

Because while one case can be dismissed… a pattern cannot. It must be investigated.

Why Your Participation Matters

This week is not about any one story, one case or one organization.

It is about a collective national effort to ensure that Medical Crime Victims across America are:

Seen

Heard

Documented

Recognized

And no longer ignored

You do not have to have all the answers. You do not have to have every record.

You do not have to prove the crime. You just have to report the crime.

If something felt wrong… if something didn’t add up…

👉 That is enough to begin.

We will teach you how, where and why. If enough people report the crimes we will prove the pattern.

How You Can Take Part

There are several ways you can participate:

🕯️ Submit Your Loved One

Add their name and photo to the Memorial Wall so they can be included in the April 19th vigil.

👉 https://betrayalprojectusa.org/memorial/

⚠️ Important: This form has only been live a short time. If you have not submitted within the last two weeks, we do not yet have your loved one’s information.

Submit Your Loved One

📺 Join the Livestreams

Follow and participate in the conversations and workshops throughout the week:

👉 X (Twitter): https://x.com/Betrayal_Proj

👉 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Intentional/livestreams?e9s=src_v1_clr

(We will attempt Facebook and YouTube, but those streams may be limited.)

📢 Share the Message

Help ensure others know they are not alone and that this effort is happening. Leave no victim behind!

Share

Justice Begins with Recognition

For many, this journey began with a single question:

“What really happened?”

This week is about ensuring that question is not ignored.

It is about standing together—families, survivors, advocates—and saying:

👉 These stories matter

👉 These lives matter

👉 And recognition is not optional

It is the first step toward accountability and justice.

🕯️ Join Us - National Crime Victim Rights Week

On April 19th, wherever you are:

Light a candle.

Say their name.

Stand with us.

Because when we come together, what was once dismissed becomes undeniable.

And recognition…

becomes the beginning of justice.

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