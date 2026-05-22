Senator Ron Johnson Considering Hearings on COVID Hospital Protocols

According to protocol widow and advocate Leslie Batts, Senator Ron Johnson — Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — is now working with them to obtain testimony submissions from individuals and families impacted by COVID-19 hospital protocols.

Senator Johnson has already held hearings for the vaccine injured. Now, families harmed by hospital protocol experiences may finally have the opportunity to have their stories documented as part of the historical record.

Even if a submission is not selected for in-person testimony, statements may still be entered into the official Senate record.

That matters.

Because history is being written right now.

And if survivors and families do not tell these stories themselves, there will never be recognition for the wrongs done. At Betrayal Project USA we firmly believe that justice begins with recognition.

A Grassroots Effort Led by Widows Who Refused to Stay Silent

This opportunity did not appear out of nowhere.

It exists because women like Leslie Batts and Peggy Hokett kept fighting long after most people would have given up.

Leslie Batts is a protocol widow whose husband, Paul “Tink” Batts, died in an Oklahoma hospital due to the COVID protocols under the guise of public health. Rather than retreat into silence after her loss, Leslie turned grief into action — advocating for families seeking answers and accountability.

Alongside her is Peggy Hokett, another Oklahoma protocol widow whose husband Raymond also died under COVID hospital protocols.

Together, they have worked tirelessly to help create this opening for victims and survivors to finally be heard at the national level.

At Betrayal Project USA we proudly support this effort and encourage every family with a COVID protocol story to participate.

What Senator Johnson’s Office Is Requesting

Families and survivors are being asked to submit a one-page opening statement focused strictly on their personal experience and firsthand facts.

The purpose is not political debate.

The purpose is documentation.

The purpose is testimony.

The purpose is making sure these stories exist permanently in the historical record.

Submission Guidelines

Submit a one-page opening statement

PDF format only

Focus ONLY on your personal story and firsthand experience

Do not include political commentary, speculation, assumptions, or generalized COVID discussion

Stick to facts you can support and speak to confidently

Avoid defamatory statements

Supporting documents may be requested later, but should NOT be included initially

Do not include photographs.

Recommended Structure

Brief background about yourself Brief background about the patient Chronology of illness and treatment Known facts only — no speculation or political commentary

Ideal length: approximately 600 words.

Subject Line Instructions

If you want your testimony included for the official record only, state:

“FOR THE RECORD ONLY”

If you wish to be considered for possible in-person testimony, state:

“TESTIFY”

Where to Send Your Statement

Submissions should be sent in PDF format to:

lesliethompson0831@gmail.com

Submission is open to anyone with a story to tell.

Need Help Preparing Your Statement?

Leslie Batts will also be hosting a Zoom meeting to help guide families preparing their submissions and answer questions about the process.

Friday, May 22 at 7:30 PM Eastern

To receive the Zoom link, contact Leslie directly at:

lesliethompson0831@gmail.com

Why This Matters

For many families, this may be the first opportunity to place their loved one’s story before elected officials in Washington, D.C.

Many have spent years being ignored, dismissed, censored, or told their experiences did not happen.

But records matter.

Testimony matters.

Witnesses matter.

And the stories of those lost inside America’s hospitals deserve to be documented before they are erased by time.

At Betrayal Project USA, we strongly encourage every family affected by COVID hospital protocols to participate.

Whether your story is ultimately selected for testimony or simply entered into the record, your voice helps establish a documented history that cannot easily be denied or forgotten.

History matters. Your story matters. Truth matters. And justice really does begin with recognition.

Tell Your Story

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