Betrayal Project USA

Betrayal Project USA

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Maggiep
Mar 31

My brother died because of fauci protocol, at the hight of covid. I believe tjey gave him meds to worsen his breathing so thry could move to icu, and intubate. They starved him, he was redponding to me but restrained. His wife begged for ivermectin, denied! Murdered for money

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Jester3334
Mar 31

My mom endured similar in January 2022. She went into the local hospital in NE Nashville because of shallow breathing due to potential pneumonia. Upon intake, they tested her for C19 and they claim the test came back positive. They immediately started a 5-day regimen of Remdesivir and the rest is history. After being ventilated, she passed a couple days later on 2/3/2022.

When they denied her ‘right to try’ Imervectin, I knew what they were doing to her. I let the hospital staff know that I knew. They threatened to kick me out.

I want them all to pay… in every possible way!!!

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