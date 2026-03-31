Sandy Sterling was not supposed to die.

At just 50 years old, she had already endured six grueling weeks inside a hospital system that had tested her strength, her faith, and her will to survive. When her family was told she was being transferred to Regional One Medical Center for rehabilitation, they believed, like any loving family would, that she had made it through the worst.

Rehabilitation meant recovery.

Recovery meant hope.

But what awaited Sandy was not healing.

It was a system that would isolate her, weaken her, silence her and ultimately end her life.

Marked, Isolated, and Dehumanized

Sandy was unvaccinated. According to her sister, that fact alone changed everything.

From the moment she entered the hospital, her treatment shifted. She was isolated from her family, not just physically—but emotionally and medically. Calls for help went unanswered for hours. Basic needs—water, nutrition, comfort—were ignored.

Her sister Tammy witnessed it firsthand.

Sandy wasn’t just a patient anymore.

She became a number.

A protocol.

Patients placed under these conditions often lost the one thing that could save them: advocacy.

And without advocacy, vulnerability becomes opportunity.

When Neglect Becomes Something More

Sandy begged for help.

She begged for water.

She begged to breathe on her own.

She begged for someone, anyone, to listen.

But no one came.

At times, nurses would take hours to respond to urgent calls. Even when family members were present and pleading, their concerns were dismissed.

She was also deprived of food and water, according to testimony.

This was not a lapse in care; it was sustained neglect. A patient in visible distress was left without intervention, effectively abandoned, while those responsible failed in their most fundamental duty to care for her.

Where Does Neglect Cross into Potential Criminal Conduct:

Medical neglect : Failure to respond to patient distress and basic care needs (hydration, hygiene, monitoring)

Abandonment : Extended delays in care despite known suffering

Violation of duty of care: Ignoring repeated patient and family reports of harm

This was not a momentary lapse.

It was a pattern.

“The Air Is Hurting Me” — A Voice No One Would Hear

Sandy tried to tell them.

Even as her body weakened and her ability to speak deteriorated, she communicated something critical:

The oxygen being forced into her lungs was hurting her.

“It’s too strong,” she said.

“It’s hurting me.”

Her sister relayed this to staff repeatedly.

Nothing changed.

Instead, interventions escalated. She was subjected to continuous forced oxygen, and eventually three chest tubes were inserted.

At one point, Sandy could barely speak at all—her voice reduced to fragments after weeks of forced air and neglect.

And that silence made it easier.

Easier to ignore her.

Easier to override her.

Easier to continue.

Alarming Areas of Concern:

Failure to obtain or respect informed consent

Ignoring patient-reported harm

Use of aggressive respiratory interventions without adjustment despite complaints

Iatrogenic injury (harm caused by treatment itself)

Restrained, Deprived, and Powerless

Sandy was physically restrained.

Her hands tied down.

Unable to comfort herself.

Unable to remove the mask.

Unable to fully communicate.

Her sister Tammy would gently free her hands just to hold them, only to know they would be restrained again the moment they left.

Criminal Violations or Ethical Violations?

Unjustified use of restraints

Deprivation of basic human needs (hydration/nutrition)

Cruel and inhumane treatment

Violation of patient dignity and rights

This was not care.

This was control.

Coercion and Denial of Treatment Options

Sandy and her family requested alternatives.

They asked for:

Ivermectin

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

All were refused.

Instead, she was pressured to accept Remdesivir by the Doctor, with language that shocked her and Tammy.

“If you don’t take it, I guess you want to die.”

Areas of Concern:

Coercion in medical decision-making

Denial of requested treatments without meaningful discussion

Lack of informed consent

Violation of patient autonomy

At the same time, she was administered a combination of powerful drugs including:

Fentanyl

Morphine

Propofol

Lorazepam

Heparin

These medications, especially in combination, can significantly suppress respiration, cognition, and the ability to advocate.

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Silenced Until She Could Barely Speak

This is one of the most haunting parts of Sandy’s story.

She knew something was wrong.

She tried to tell people.

But after weeks of:

forced oxygen

dehydration

heavy sedation

isolation

She could barely form words.

Her tongue was swollen.

Her voice diminished.

Her strength nearly gone.

She would point to monitors—trying to show her numbers were stable.

Trying to prove she didn’t need what they were doing to her.

No one listened.

The Final Step: Ventilation

Then came the call.

An “emergency.”

A rapid decline.

A demand for immediate action.

Sandy was placed on a ventilator.

Her family, like so many others, was forced into a decision under pressure—believing they were saving her life.

But for Sandy, it marked the end.

She died on January 3, 2022, inside that hospital.

What Happened to Sandy?

According to her sister, this was not a natural death.

She describes a sequence of events that raises serious questions:

Isolation from advocacy

Denial of basic care

Coercion into specific treatments

Suppression of communication

Escalation to invasive interventions

Eventual mechanical ventilation and death

As Tammy Baker wrote in her letter:

“She begged for care, for mercy, for someone to listen and no one would come.”

Sandys Full Story

Who Sandy Was Before All of This

Sandy was not a statistic.

She was a mother.

A sister.

A woman of faith.

A joyful, loving presence whose life centered around her family—including a young daughter who was only allowed to see her once in three months.

She deserved dignity.

She deserved care.

She deserved to be heard.

A System That Must Be Examined

Sandy’s story is not isolated.

It reflects a pattern we have seen repeated across the country—where patients were:

isolated

overmedicated

denied alternatives

silenced

and ultimately lost

These stories demand investigation, accountability, and truth.

Her Voice Lives On

They may have weakened her body.

They may have taken her voice in those final days.

But they did not silence her story.

Through her sister, through her family, and through every person willing to speak out—Sandy is still being heard.

Call to Action

If you or someone you love experienced something similar—

if you felt something was wrong, but no one listened—

you are not alone.

We are documenting these stories.

We are connecting families.

We are exposing patterns that cannot be ignored.

Read the Hospital Deadly Playbook.

Share your story.

Help us bring truth, awareness, and accountability.

Visit: betrayalprojectusa.org

Your voice matters.

Your story matters.

And together we will make sure what happened to Sandy is never buried.

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