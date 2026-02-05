In this episode of A Nation Betrayed, anesthesiologist and pain-management specialist Dr. Heidi Klessig walks listeners through one of the most unsettling fault lines in modern medicine: the gap between how death is defined and how death actually occurs. Drawing from decades of clinical experience, peer-reviewed science, and real patient cases, Dr. Klessig lays out why the diagnosis of “brain death”, and the organ procurement practices that follow, raise profound ethical, legal, and human concerns.

This is a complex topic. It deserves careful explanation. What follows pulls directly from Dr. Klessig’s interview and research to highlight the cases, the science, and the dangers families need to understand before they are ever asked to make irreversible decisions.

The moment that changed everything

Dr. Klessig’s work began with a moment she still regrets. As a first-year anesthesiology resident, she was asked to anesthetize a young man declared “brain dead” for organ harvesting. He had normal vital signs. His skin was warm. His oxygenation was excellent. He looked like any other ICU patient.

When Dr. Klessig prepared standard medications, paralytics and fentanyl, her supervising physician paused and asked a chilling question: “Are you going to give something to block consciousness?”

“Why would I do that?” she asked. “Isn’t he dead?” “Why don’t you give one…just in case,” came the reply.

During surgery, the patient responded exactly as a living person would, requiring the same depth of anesthesia. That experience became the moral catalyst for Dr. Klessig’s lifelong investigation into whether “brain death” actually means death at all.

When did death change?

For most of human history, death was declared when all vital functions permanently ceased, beyond any possibility of resuscitation. Heartbeat and breathing stopped and could not be restarted.

That changed in 1968, when a Harvard Medical School ad hoc committee introduced “irreversible coma” as a new criterion for death. The stated reason was not biological discovery, but utility: freeing ICU beds and facilitating organ transplantation.

As Dr. Klessig explains, redefining a word does not change biological reality. Yet this redefinition laid the groundwork for declaring deeply comatose but still biologically alive patients legally dead.

🎵 Music for the Movement — tribute song inspired by this interview

Prognosis is not diagnosis

A central theme of Dr. Klessig’s work is this distinction:

Brain death is a prognosis of death, not death itself.

That is not a philosophical claim it is supported by evidence.

A major NIH-sponsored study (1970–1972) found that many patients declared “brain dead” did not have total brain destruction at autopsy.

Pediatric neurologist Dr. D. Alan Shewmon documented 175 patients declared brain dead who continued to live, some for more than 20 years, with ongoing biological integration.

If a person can maintain temperature, fight infection, heal wounds, regulate hormones, or gestate a pregnancy, the organism is still functioning as a whole. Death has not occurred.

The danger of false certainty: real cases

Zack Dunlap

Declared brain dead after a traumatic brain injury, Zack overheard doctors discussing his organ donation. He was fully aware but unable to move. His diagnosis relied on ancillary tests later disputed by experts. Zack recovered.

Jahi McMath

Declared brain dead by multiple physicians after surgery complications, Jahi later showed signs of consciousness and neurological improvement after transfer to another state. Her case exposed the inability of current guidelines to reliably determine irreversibility.

These are not “miracles.” They are examples of misdiagnosis.

The Global Ischemic Penumbra: a reversible shutdown

Dr. Klessig explains a critical but rarely discussed phenomenon: Global Ischemic Penumbra (GIP) is a state where reduced blood flow causes the brain to temporarily shut down function to preserve tissue.

EEGs may flatline.

Reflexes may disappear.

Patients appear “brain dead.”

But the tissue is still viable. With restoration of circulation and oxygen, function can return. GIP can perfectly mimic brain death yet it is potentially reversible if treated.

Declaring death during this window is not only wrong; it is dangerous.

Guidelines vs. the law

The Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA) requires irreversible cessation of all brain functions. Yet Dr. Klessig points out that no American Academy of Neurology guideline actually tests all brain functions.

Key concerns include:

Bedside exams that cannot reliably distinguish spinal from cerebral responses

Apnea tests that can worsen brain injury

Acknowledged false positives in ancillary testing

Acceptance of ongoing hypothalamic function, meaning the brain is still working

Courts have taken notice. In one unanimous ruling, the Nevada Supreme Court found that standard brain death guidelines did not meet the legal definition of death.

Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD): timing death

Dr. Klessig also addresses Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), which is a practice involving patients who are not brain dead but are expected to die.

In DCD:

Life support is withdrawn

After 2–5 minutes without a pulse , death is declared

Organ procurement begins

But everyone knows people are routinely resuscitated after longer periods without a pulse. If resuscitation is possible, death has not occurred.

Documented cases include patients found breathing, moving, or even with beating hearts during organ recovery, some later ruled homicides.

NRP: Restarting the heart after declaring death

Perhaps most disturbing is Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP):

Blood flow to the brain is surgically blocked

The heart and organs are restarted using bypass

The patient is treated as “dead” despite restored circulation

Bioethicists have been blunt: restarting circulation reverses the very condition used to declare death. Even the American College of Physicians has called for a pause, yet the practice continues.

The informed consent problem

Dr. Klessig emphasizes that families are often asked to consent without being told:

That “brain death” is contested

That recovery has occurred in documented cases

That certain donation methods involve planned timing of death

That resuscitation may still be possible

Consent without disclosure is not consent.

Why does this matters to every family?

This conversation is not anti-donation. It is pro-truth, pro-ethics, and pro-human dignity.

Dr. Klessig calls for:

Transparency in how death is declared

The right to opt out of neurological death criteria

Longer waiting periods for circulatory death

Ethical alternatives like living donations

Care for the vulnerable and not convenience for systems

Her message is simple and sobering: no person should be sacrificed as a means to benefit another.

What you can do:

Watch and share this interview.

Learn the difference between prognosis and death.

Ask questions—before crisis hits.

Document your wishes clearly - Visit Halovoice.org

Demand informed consent for yourself and your loved ones.

Because once a declaration is made, there is no undo button.

Learn more

If this article raised questions, or brought back painful memories, you are not alone. Stories like yours matter. Truth matters. And lives depend on it.

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