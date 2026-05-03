Ep 03 - Whistleblower Nurse Rena

In this gripping episode of A Nation Betrayed – Unmasking the Hidden Agenda, we hear from Nurse Rena, a 20-year veteran of the nursing profession who became an insider witness to the corruption within hospital systems when it came to Covid. From her vantage point in case management and utilization review, she saw firsthand how hospitals manipulated billing codes, falsified death certificates, and padded Covid case counts to maximize profits. Often at the expense of human lives. Rena exposes how the so-called “Covid protocol” became a financial machine that rewarded death over recovery, leaving ethical nurses powerless and patients voiceless.

When Rena refused to compromise her oath to “do no harm,” she was punished, fired, and blacklisted from hospitals across major healthcare networks. Her story lays bare the institutional betrayal faced by medical professionals who dared to speak out and the human cost of a system driven by greed and control. As a single mother fighting to rebuild her life, Nurse Rena now uses her voice to advocate for truth, accountability, and reform in American healthcare. Reminding us that integrity often comes at a steep price, but silence costs even more.

To learn more about Nurse Rena and her advocacy follow her on X (Twitter) @NurseRenaRN

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